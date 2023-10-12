Technical Architect: Dynamics Business Central – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious consulting firms, known for delivering innovative solutions that drive business transformation. We serve a diverse range of clients across various industries, helping them navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable success. Our commitment to excellence, client-centric approach, and dedication to technical innovation make us a global leader in the consulting industry.

Role Summary:

A Technical Architect designs and oversees the technical aspects of a project, including system design, performance optimization, security, and adherence to technical standards. They play a critical role in ensuring that the technical solution meets the project’s requirements and aligns with the organisation’s overall technology strategy and objectives.

Experience Required:

Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Technical Architect, covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain applications

Experience as Technical Architect on projects with multiple integrations, and experience of using all common integration technology and point to point interfaces

Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units

Desired Skills:

Technical Architecture

business central

dynamics

