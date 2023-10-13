Business Intelligence Business Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Job Description:

The Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA) will play an intermediary role between the technical team and the business in the definition and implementation of BI projects for the Group.

This individual will need to produce comprehensive business requirements specifications from business requirements leveraging domain, technical and data knowledge and coordinating collaboration from relevant stakeholders

Key Responsibilities:

Requirements Definition

Responsible for the investigation and definition of user requirements for BI projects.

Produce detailed written business requirements as per the standards defined.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to understand their data requirements.

Provide data-driven insights, trends, and recommendations to support strategic decision-making.

Maintain data quality standards and ensure data governance compliance.

Monitor and improve data quality and security.

Business Insights:

Qualifications and Skills:

Relevant qualification in a field such as Information Technology, Data Science, or Computer Science.

Experience in Business Analysis using various techniques to describe business needs e.g. conceptual model, ERD, Test Cases, Data Flows, UML models, Data Dictionary, Business process flows, etc.

Experience in providing technical coaching to more junior team members as well as leading projects

Able to perform data analysis and determine the impact on broader organisational frameworks and objectives

Strong proficiency in SQL for data extraction and manipulation.

Knowledge of data analysis and modelling.

Experience in agile SDLC.

Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Excellent communication skills for conveying complex data findings to non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in cross-functional teams.

Experience in retail will be an added advantage.

Experience in Azure DevOps will be an added advantage.

Proven experience in data analysis and business intelligence, with a focus on SQL, Pyramid Analytics or similar BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau (3+ years) will be an added advantage

Personal Attributes:

Attention to detail and commitment to data accuracy.

Self-motivated and proactive.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks effectively.

Strong interpersonal skills for collaboration across different teams and departments.



Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act and in line with TFG’s Employment Equity Policy.

