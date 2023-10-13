Business Intelligence Developer at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To design, develop and deploy reporting and analytical solutions to support and enhance business decisions through processing and converting data into actionable insights, delivered in report form, using the Capitec reporting and analytical tools (software) of choice.

Experience

Minimum:

* At least 6 years’ experience implementing innovative BI solutions leading to clear business decisions and benefits, including;

* At least 6 years’ experience in data analysis, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles (ETL).

* At least 6 years’ experience working with any visualisation tools of which 4 years is on Power BI (DAX, M)

* Overall good understanding and application of BI best practice

* At least 1 years’ experience in Python or R (or any other relevant programming language)

* At least 6 years’ experience in SQL (Postgres, MySql, MS SQL) which involved cleaning, enriching, transforming , data mapping, data aggregation, and data normalization that is suitable for data analysis.

* Working with product development life cycle and Agile frameworks

* Experience managing own work and that of others and initiatives from start to finish, including planning, scoping, budgeting, and timeline management.

* Experience of overseeing and providing technical guidance to team members and colleagues.

Ideal:

* Data analysis methodologies or BI development in a various industries (i.e. financial/banking environment including financial, insurance, telecommunications and risk industries).

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Actuarial Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Bachelor’s Degree in AWS Data Analytics Speciality or AWS Practitioner

Knowledge

Minimum:

* Expert in the field of BI development (reports, dashboards, data visualisation, etc.)

* Extensive knowledge of BI/reporting and analytical tools

* Extensive knowledge of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing best practices

* Extensive knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)

* Extensive knowledge in the field of data analysis methodologies (Descriptive-,Diagnostic-,Predictive-,Prescriptive Analytics)

* In depth knowledge of both waterfall and agile development approaches

* In depth knowledge of SQL query language: Preferably AWS services (Redshift, Athena, DataLake, Python, PostgreSql, MySQL) or MS Technologies (Azure services, SQL, SSAS)

* In depth knowledge of design and user experience principles

* Good understanding of Agile principles

Ideal:

* Extensive knowledge of Power BI services (including a implementation of either of Advanced AI and ML, and Cognitive services within the Power Platform)

* Good working knowledge of the AWS ecosystem and services

* Experience in analysis/report development in a financial/banking environment

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Communications Skills

* Problem solving skills

* SQL Skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SQL

Business Intelligence

Learn more/Apply for this position