C# Developer

Oct 13, 2023

Out client, a well-established software development company specializing in providing innovative software solutions to the healthcare sector is currently seeking C# Developer to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Interpreting and coding based on predefined specification documents
  • Collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams
  • Writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code following best practices and coding standards
  • Conducting testing and debugging to ensure the delivery of bug-free code
  • Troubleshooting and resolving software defects and issues

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field (Preferred)
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a C# developer
  • Experience with low-level interfacing via protocols such as TCP/IP, RS232
  • Familiarity with web development technologies such as JavaScript, Typescript, CSS, and HTML
  • Experience with front-end frameworks/libraries such as Angular

Technical Competencies:

  • Proficiency in .NET Framework and .NET Core
  • Knowledge of relational databases (e.g., MS SQL, PostgreSQL) and database design principles
  • Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts
  • Familiarity with software development methodologies and practices (e.g., Agile, Scrum)
  • Experience with software version control systems (e.g., GIT)
  • Strong troubleshooting abilities
  • Ability to work collaboratively in an agile software development life cycle, with the flexibility for independent remote work when required
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Quick learner, capable of adapting to new technology stacks

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET Framework
  • .NET Core

