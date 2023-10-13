C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Out client, a well-established software development company specializing in providing innovative software solutions to the healthcare sector is currently seeking C# Developer to join their dynamic team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Interpreting and coding based on predefined specification documents
- Collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams
- Writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code following best practices and coding standards
- Conducting testing and debugging to ensure the delivery of bug-free code
- Troubleshooting and resolving software defects and issues
Job Requirements:
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field (Preferred)
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a C# developer
- Experience with low-level interfacing via protocols such as TCP/IP, RS232
- Familiarity with web development technologies such as JavaScript, Typescript, CSS, and HTML
- Experience with front-end frameworks/libraries such as Angular
Technical Competencies:
- Proficiency in .NET Framework and .NET Core
- Knowledge of relational databases (e.g., MS SQL, PostgreSQL) and database design principles
- Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts
- Familiarity with software development methodologies and practices (e.g., Agile, Scrum)
- Experience with software version control systems (e.g., GIT)
- Strong troubleshooting abilities
- Ability to work collaboratively in an agile software development life cycle, with the flexibility for independent remote work when required
- Excellent communication skills
- Quick learner, capable of adapting to new technology stacks
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET Framework
- .NET Core