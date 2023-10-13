C# Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Out client, a well-established software development company specializing in providing innovative software solutions to the healthcare sector is currently seeking C# Developer to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities:

Interpreting and coding based on predefined specification documents

Collaborating effectively with cross-functional teams

Writing clean, maintainable, and efficient code following best practices and coding standards

Conducting testing and debugging to ensure the delivery of bug-free code

Troubleshooting and resolving software defects and issues

Job Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field (Preferred)

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a C# developer

Experience with low-level interfacing via protocols such as TCP/IP, RS232

Familiarity with web development technologies such as JavaScript, Typescript, CSS, and HTML

Experience with front-end frameworks/libraries such as Angular

Technical Competencies:

Proficiency in .NET Framework and .NET Core

Knowledge of relational databases (e.g., MS SQL, PostgreSQL) and database design principles

Solid understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) concepts

Familiarity with software development methodologies and practices (e.g., Agile, Scrum)

Experience with software version control systems (e.g., GIT)

Strong troubleshooting abilities

Ability to work collaboratively in an agile software development life cycle, with the flexibility for independent remote work when required

Excellent communication skills

Quick learner, capable of adapting to new technology stacks

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET Framework

.NET Core

