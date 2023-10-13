Front End Developer

My client believes in creating a dynamic and collaborative work environment where talented individuals can thrive and make a real impact. If you’re a passionate Front-End Angular Developer with expertise in Angular 10-16 and have exposure to AWS this would be a great fit.

Qualifications:

Matric

Degree or Relevant

Requirements:

3+ years Experience

Exposure in Web, Mobile and Hybrid Web apps

Experience in Typescript / Javascript

Angular integration with Rest Services

knowledge or exposure to AWS Amplify/ AppSync

Desired Skills:

Angular

AWS

Javascript

typescript

html

css

scss

agile

Front-end Development

Front-end

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

