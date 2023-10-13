Front End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

My client believes in creating a dynamic and collaborative work environment where talented individuals can thrive and make a real impact. If you’re a passionate Front-End Angular Developer with expertise in Angular 10-16 and have exposure to AWS this would be a great fit.
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Degree or Relevant
Requirements:
- 3+ years Experience
- Exposure in Web, Mobile and Hybrid Web apps
- Experience in Typescript / Javascript
- Angular integration with Rest Services
- knowledge or exposure to AWS Amplify/ AppSync
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- AWS
- Javascript
- typescript
- html
- css
- scss
- agile
- Front-end Development
- Front-end
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years