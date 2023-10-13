Front End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Oct 13, 2023

My client believes in creating a dynamic and collaborative work environment where talented individuals can thrive and make a real impact. If you’re a passionate Front-End Angular Developer with expertise in Angular 10-16 and have exposure to AWS this would be a great fit.
Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Degree or Relevant

Requirements:

  • 3+ years Experience
  • Exposure in Web, Mobile and Hybrid Web apps
  • Experience in Typescript / Javascript
  • Angular integration with Rest Services
  • knowledge or exposure to AWS Amplify/ AppSync

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • AWS
  • Javascript
  • typescript
  • html
  • css
  • scss
  • agile
  • Front-end Development
  • Front-end

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

