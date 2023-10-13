Higher education leaders believe AI is the future

Almost all South African tertiary institution leaders view artificial intelligence (AI) as an opportunity rather than a threat but, despite this, only one in five leaders are already incorporating AI in curriculum development – while a similar number are introducing AI powered chatbots to provide learning support for students.

These are some of the key findings from PwC’s fourth annual 2023 Higher Education Leaders Survey for South Africa.

In June and July 2023, PwC conducted a survey among the vice-chancellors of public, and principals of private, higher education institutions (HEIs). Of those targeted, 16 vice-chancellors from public HEIs and four principals from private HEIs participated, responding to 22 qualitative and quantitative questions based on the following themes:

* A glimpse into the future

* Navigating the challenges of access and quality

* Funding: A scarce resource

* Generative AI: Friend or foe?

The survey delves into the sector’s intent on digital and AI adoption, while also keeping track of other dynamics such as the intensifying financial constraints that South African public universities face amid frequent load shedding and funding shortfalls. These challenges are coupled with the escalating pressure to leverage and integrate emerging AI tools, such as ChatGPT, into the educational fabric.

Potential to enhance access to education

Roshan Ramdhany, PwC South Africa education industry leader, says: “ChatGPT and similar generative AI tools have emerged as potential game-changers for enhancing learning experiences and democratising education. These have the ability to extend educational access to remote and underserved communities in South Africa and can thereby address some educational inequality issues.”

The rapid advancement of AI has unleashed a wave of innovation that is disrupting traditional paradigms and reshaping the higher education landscape.

Now, as educational institutions strive to meet the evolving needs of learners in a fast-paced digital era, AI is emerging as a promising tool that holds immense potential to revolutionise teaching, learning, research, and administrative processes – despite the many risks and challenges that accompany it.

While these AI tools present potential solutions for the systemic problems faced in higher education, it is important to note that they also set forth a new set of considerations and challenges.

The report outlines many insightful findings that reflect how leaders in the country’s higher education sector are feeling about digital and AI adoption, and acting on it.

While there are myriad challenges facing the sector – from staff and funding constraints to power cuts and a need to incorporate more generative AI – what remains clear is that hybrid learning is here to stay.

Thaaniya Isaacs, PwC South Africa advisory education sector leader, says: “With the learning experience becoming more personalised, it is evident that hybrid ways of learning will remain the status quo for time to come. This means that the lecturer of the future is also set to evolve, while curriculum design will be increasingly industry led to keep pace with change.

“With all the potential that the integration of AI tools brings, higher education institutions are also set to become fully agile in their approach to teaching and learning which makes the future of the sector exciting if institutions can leverage this effectively.”

Ramdhany adds: “By strategically employing AI’s capabilities, institutions can heighten the quality of education, empower students and faculty, and foster an environment of innovation ensuring that they remain at the vanguard of progress in the educational landscape.”