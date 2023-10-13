Mobile QA Engineer – Western Cape Oakdale

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Mobile QA Engineer (Automation/Manual Tester) to join our financial services client based in Cape Town for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Define and implement test automation strategy including roadmap, tools, framework & approach.

Implement, maintain, and improve test automation frameworks.

Actively work with development and infrastructure teams for integrating test automation as an integral part of Continuous delivery pipeline

Provide leadership, guidance, training and mentoring to implement test automation within the Mobile Team

Pro-actively seek to make continuous improvements to test coverage, execution, and automation.

Evaluate, select, and formulate best usage of test automation tools for different purposes.

Conduct manual functional testing of the Mobile App

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related field

3 – 5 years Manual testing experience

3 – 5 years Automation testing

Appium – 3 – 5 years’ experience

3 – 5 years Understand coding C#

3 – 5 years Java experience

3 – 5 years Selenium

Automation using Appium for iOS and Android platforms.

Appium for automating Mobile Apps

Proven experience in defining and operationalization of test automation strategy.

Proven experience in creating and implementing test automation frameworks for large-scale systems in agile development environment.

Hands-on test automation experience, in a professional software development environment

In-depth knowledge of a variety of testing techniques and methodologies

A solid understanding of test-driven development, continuous integration, continuous delivery both in principle and in practice

Expertise of agile and waterfall testing methodologies

Experience in both Unit and Integration testing needs with exposure to data virtualization tools.

Experience in several test automation frameworks, e.g., Selenium, Appium

Experience with Report Portal for reporting purposes

Demonstrated experience developing high quality test strategies and test execution specific focus on cross browser/OS and cross device testing.

Ability to create good acceptance and integration test automation scripts and integrate with Continuous integration and code coverage tools to ensure 80% or higher code coverage

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Appium

Java

C#

Selenium

