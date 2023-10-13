NetScout achieves AWS Security Competency

NetScout has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency for its advanced NDR product, Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI), in the category of threat detection and response.

As part of the assessment, AWS validated NetScout’s technical proficiency and proven customer success in detecting and responding to security threats. This recognition comes as most large enterprises and mid-market companies continue to increase their spending on public cloud investments. However, cloud security remains a top challenge for 79% of organisations.

NetScout previously announced its integration with AWS Security Hub and alert export capability with Amazon Security Lake. This latest designation is the third granted by AWS to NetScout, which previously secured competencies for “Migration and Modernisation” and “Networking”.

NetScout is also an AWS Public Sector Partner.

“Omnis Cyber Intelligence’s cloud-first approach to cybersecurity investigation is unmatched in its ability to help organisations manage threats across increasingly distributed attack surfaces and complex hybrid-cloud infrastructures,” says Michael Szabados, chief operating officer at NetScout. “NetScout has proven itself as a differentiated AWS technology partner, and these competencies demonstrate our unique expertise across industries, use cases, and workloads as part of our Visibility Without Borders platform.”