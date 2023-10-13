Network Engineer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of IT Connectivity Solutions seeks an ambitious and technically skilled Network Engineer to join its team where you will be expected to travel to clients and provide exceptional support. Your role will also entail managing Data, VoIP & CCTV IP network, and routing protocols: EIGRP, OSPF and BGP. You will also ensure virus infection on IT site is minimized and provide Pre- and Post-sale Support. You will be required to be N+ Certified and the addition of a CCNA Certification will prove beneficial. You must have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, switching, Wireless Networking, Wireless Point-to-Point, Windows Server Support, FortiGate, Sophos, and you must have your own transport.

DUTIES:

IP Network Management –

Manage Data, VoIP, and CCTV IP network.

Keep all IP devices up to date with latest firmware release.

Keep abreast of latest bug fixes.

Add/Remove Vlan’s.

Manage routing protocols: EIGRP, OSPF and BGP.

Ensure maximum up-time.

IT Security Management –

Develop emergency, recovery, and contingency plan.

Perform data backup.

Ensure URL filtering is enabled for all users.

Endpoint Management and Managed AV.

Ensure virus infection on IT site is minimized.

Prevent the use of pirate software.

Administer hard drive encryption.

Ensure server room security.

Compile yearly security report.

Provide Pre- and Post-Sale Support –

Understand need and requirement of the customer, clarify all his/her questions enabling them to take an informed decision.

Prepare technical documentation containing Request for Proposal (RFP) and Request for Information (RFI).

Work alongside Account Managers and Sales executives.

Provide presentations to prosfpective customers using knowledge of industry trends.

Configuration of products and demonstrate advanced proof of concepts.

Build and maintain relationships and trust with key executives and decision makers.

Assist Sales team in creating product/technical information and diagrams.

Hardware infrastructure Management –

Ensure accurate and early response to all IT related outages.

Ensure approved hardware configuration are in place.

Provide operational support where necessary.

Supply system management information to key stakeholders.

Provide system commissioning and implementation support.

Design, tuning and integration of IT systems.

Pro-active identification of potential IT problem areas.

Ensure conformance to quality standards.

Liaise with 3rd party vendors.

Reduce operational costs.

Maintain records and statistics –

Monitor availability of IT equipment and related equipment.

Keep record and statistics with regard to operational information, network infrastructure, user location, network hardware, software, data media and violations.

Liaise with users with regard to all data communication matters –

Participate in system commissioning including testing and acceptance.

Assist users with office automatisation and other pre-defined software.

Determine user training requirements.

Organise or present seminars, work sessions and advanced workshops on relevant IT aspects.

Conduct post training evaluation.

Provide IT business advice.

Provide technical consultation and advice.

Provide feedback and reports –

Report problems to customer service center and monitor corrective actions.

Provide regular feedback / reports to users with regard to problem solving, quality of data, customer needs, network planning, environmental problems, and resources.

Administer Helpdesk/problem handling system –

Register network problems.

Do first line fault correction.

Refer second- and third-line problems to correct person.

Establish problem solving procedure.

Configuration Management –

Implement configuration management model.

Submit configuration amendment reports.

Manage the warranties of all hardware and software.

Control licenses.

Accumulate and expand knowledge –

Formal training.

Informal training.

Self-training.

REQUIREMENTS:

N+ Certification.

CCNA – Nice to have.

Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Experience with Switching, Wireless Networking, Wireless Point-to-Point.

Microsoft.

Network Installation & Configuration.

Firewall Installation (FortiGate and Sophos).

Windows Server Support.

Must have your own transport.

COMMENTS:

