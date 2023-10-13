Paratus sets up high-capacity fibre links from Mozambique to SA

Paratus has launched two cross-border fibre links to Mozambique, offering an alternative to the sub-sea cable by introducing resilience with two distinct routes into South Africa.

One of the fibre links traverses Swaziland, and the other follows the Kamati Poort route.

By adopting this dual-route approach, Paratus adds stability and resilience. In the event of an unexpected cable outage, the second fibre link seamlessly takes over, allowing uninterrupted communications and data transmission.

Key features of the links include:

* High capacity: Meeting the ever-growing data demands.

* Resilience: Dual routes combat disruptions.

* Diversity: No more single-point failure risks.

* Redundancy: Failover ensures uninterrupted service.

The news comes as Paratus celebrates its sixth anniversary as a telecommunications and connectivity solutions provider in Mozambique.

Country manager Rui Costa comments: “We have been connecting businesses and offering dynamic services for six years. We have expanded and opened offices in the north. And now we have established secure, fast and redundant cross-border links with the rest of the world from Mozambique.”

its efforts in its mission to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and service.