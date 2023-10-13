Power BI Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

We are currently seeking an experienced Power BI Developer Consultant to join the team. The individual selected will be crucial in converting data into valuable insights for long-standing clients in the banking and financial sectors.
Activities will include:
- Engaging with clients to understand business requirements;
- Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications;
- Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL;
- Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content;
- Optimization of MS SQL queries/views;
- Experience with Power BI Premium features;
- Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting;
- Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities;
- Administration and optimisation of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes;
- Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support;
- Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation;
- Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information;
- Experience dealing with client requirements, requests and feedback;
- Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization
Requirements
The successful candidate will be required for work with clients in the financial services sector, therefore clear credit, criminal and other background checks is a requirement.
Skills and Qualifications
- Degree in Computer Science, Informatics or related. Microsoft Cerfications
- Microsoft Certifications
- An understanding of accounting principles is advantageous
- 3+ years’ experience in developing and deploying Power BI solutions
- Excellent technical, problem solving and communication skills
Someone who is:
An ambitious team player, flexible to work independently
Ability to take on challenges with a sense of urgency
Focussed, with a strong sense of self-improvement
Dynamic and progressive in thinking
Ethical and responsible
Professional, trustworthy and driven
About The Employer:
Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer. their clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East. They strive to be the best at what they do, and to achieve this they need people on their team who have commitment, drive, and a positive attitude that helps deliver winning results