Project Manager / Scrum Master – Software Development Projects – Gauteng Arcadia

Skills and Experience:
- At least 4 – 5 years in a Project Management role.
- Experience in working directly with clients and a demonstrated track record of building relationships with client Senior and C-Suite management will be beneficial.
- Experience working within a Banking domain managing multiple IT software development projects, will be beneficial.
- Strong Agile knowledge i.e., Scrum methodology, DevOps.
- MS Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams).
- This role requires the candidate to have strong project management and agile methodology experience.
- Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal.
- Exceptional organizational skills.
- Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills.
- Excellent communication skills (verbal & written).
Qualifications:
- PMP, CAPM, Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master certification or equivalent, will be beneficial.
- Project management or related degree will be beneficial.
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education and Training.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- DevOps
- Project Management
- Scrum
- Software Development
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)