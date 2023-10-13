Project Manager / Scrum Master – Software Development Projects

Oct 13, 2023

Skills and Experience:

  • At least 4 – 5 years in a Project Management role.
  • Experience in working directly with clients and a demonstrated track record of building relationships with client Senior and C-Suite management will be beneficial.
  • Experience working within a Banking domain managing multiple IT software development projects, will be beneficial.
  • Strong Agile knowledge i.e., Scrum methodology, DevOps.
  • MS Office advanced (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams).
  • This role requires the candidate to have strong project management and agile methodology experience.
  • Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal.
  • Exceptional organizational skills.
  • Excellent problem solving and decision-making skills.
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal & written).

Qualifications:

  • PMP, CAPM, Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master certification or equivalent, will be beneficial.
  • Project management or related degree will be beneficial.
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • Project Management
  • Scrum
  • Software Development
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

