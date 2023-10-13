Senior Android Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of Android development? Do you thrive on creating cutting-edge mobile experiences that leave users in awe?

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Proficiency in Java and/or Kotlin.

Strong understanding of Android architecture components.

Experience with RESTful APIs and third-party libraries.

Familiarity with Git and version control systems.

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Kotlin

Android

Git

Learn more/Apply for this position