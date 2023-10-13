Senior Systems Administrator at CSIR – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 Months Contract

Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least five years relevant IT Systems Administrations experience. Must have working knowledge and/or experience of:

Process control, enhancement and continuous improvement processes

Linux server administration

Ansible

Docker (compose, swarm)

Libvirt KVM/QEMU virtualization

PostgreSQL/PostGIS

Python 2.x/3.x

Django 2/3

Architectures and technologies, related to networks, database, server, operating systems, applications, back up, proxy, DNS, e-mail, cloud and desktop discipline(s);

Data Centre operations, including sourcing, configuring, deploying and maintaining multiple servers (and associated peripherals) in a production environment;

Project management;

Network security.

Desirable knowledge and/or experience:

Geoserver

RabbitMQ

Redis

Keycloak

QGIS

ArcGIS

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud”

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

