Senior UX Designer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior UX Designer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Envision and create a design system (primarily in Figma)

Work closely with and support the UX/Product Design Teams and dev/engineering teams, across multiple products.

Help development teams create components by ensuring its built according to design and interaction specifications.

Maintain the design system, create, and update documentation, and library components.

Establish design standards and principles accompanying the design system for scalability, efficiency, and consistency.

Evaluate and improve usability and accessibility of components and be a champion for the user.

Work with product designers by providing clear feedback on usage, conventions, and patterns.

Improve the design to development handoff process.

Give clear and usable guidance/feedback to product designers, help create new components, and promote best practices.

Participate in the full product development process using relevant tools.

Occasionally conduct/participate in research that is relevant to building the design system.

Uphold a high standard for design excellence and contribute to raising the bar for design at our company.

Participate in our design community.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years working in a digital design profession as a UX designer, UI designer, interaction designer, product designer, or similar.

Very clear demonstrable experience building design systems, component libraries, and/or UI Kits (if you cannot show this, please do not apply).

End-to-end design skills including very strong graphic/UI/visual design skills.

Outstanding portfolio showing deep product understanding and craftsmanship and innovative solutions from conception to launch.

Very knowledgeable of user-centric processes and design thinking principles

Experienced and highly knowledgeable about differences in designing for multiple platforms, devices.

Experience creating and maintaining clean design system documentation.

Solid understanding of design theory (typography, colour, grid, etc.)

Knowledge of accessibility standards/patterns and designing for accessibility

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

UX design

UI design

UI/UX

Learn more/Apply for this position