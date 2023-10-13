Software Testers (2) at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 months contract

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology, data science or related fields with at least three years’ experience in a professional software QA particularly on large complex technology products/solutions/systems. “Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

Software testing methodologies;

Test management tools;

Manual testing;

Automated testing and automation frameworks like Selenium, TestnG, cucumber

nunit/xunit, robotramework or similar;

Test-driven development.

Experience with the following would be advantageous:

Behaviour-drive development

Usability testing;

Mobile web and app testing;

Digital government;

Health informatics and eHealth systems;

Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;

Research and publication of scientific articles;

Data Science, Databases; and

Any programming languages”

Desired Skills:

Manual testing

Software testing methodologies

Test management tools

Automated testing and automation frameworks

Selenium

TestnG

cucumber nunit/xunit

robotramework or similar

software QA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position