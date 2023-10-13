Standards make the world a better place

Every year, the work of International and National Standards Bodies and the experts who contribute to the development of standards, is celebrated on World Standards Day, observed on 14 October. This year, the worldwide theme is “Our Shared Vision for a Better World”.

Sadhvir Bissoon, acting-CEO of the South African Bureau of Standards, comments: “In order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the role of standardisation is more relevant than ever. Setting clear guidelines, through the development of standards and collaboration with stakeholders will provide real world solutions that can collectively contribute to the achievement of SDGs.”

South Africa develops, maintains and promotes national standards through the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), which is a member of International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electro-Technical Commission (IEC).

To ensure an inclusive, open and transparent process, National Standards or SANS are developed through consensus, via technical committees made up of representatives from industry bodies, government departments, companies, academics, policy makers, regulators, individuals, consumer groups and other stakeholders.

During the financial year, which ended in March 2023, the SABS published 404 SANS, convened more than 200 technical committee meetings, provided effective oversight over 2500 technical committee members, and participated in the various global associations of national bodies.

“The development and maintenance of standards is a rigorous and process driven field, that relies on collaboration and consensus from all sectors of society and business,” Bissoon says. “World Standards Day is an opportunity for the SABS to recognise the dedication and active participation of our technical experts in South Africa who are members of SABS technical committees and contribute to the critical work of developing national and international standards.”