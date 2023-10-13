Teaching digital resilience to the next generation

Protecting children and teens from online risk requires more than just cybersecurity solutions. It demands careful monitoring and ongoing education to help kids navigate the online minefield safely.

According to Doros Hadjizenonos, regional director for Southern Africa at Fortinet, screen time is an unavoidable reality, with children as young as two or three seeking entertainment online.

“The risks facing children online extend beyond cybercrime – kids face a lot of pressures in the online environment, and there are risks to their emotional and physical wellbeing. Teachers and guardians need to know what the risks are and how they can teach children to stay safe and become more resilient when they go online,” he says.

Fortinet collaborates with various public and private schools to safeguard their data and networks. However, Hadjizenonos emphasises the need for all schools, parents, grandparents, and caregivers to take additional steps in educating themselves and their children about the various online risks and how to prevent them. “From our point of view, education is the big thing. It takes just one click on the wrong link for a child to encounter a risk. Even with the best security in place, they can still get into trouble,” he says.

The 4Cs of online risks

According to a report from the EU CO:RE project, online risks to children can be categorised into four main types: content, contact, conduct, and contract risks. In other words, online risks can occur when a child interacts with, or is exposed to, potentially harmful content, harmful individuals, witnesses or experiences harmful behaviour, or becomes involved in exploitative agreements.

Hadjizenonos says: “Children need to be aware that anything they share online, such as in a chat, can easily become public and visible to the entire world. They should be comfortable with the idea that anyone can see what they post. The information they share can have consequences and may come back to harm them. Children should also be cautious about the people they interact with online. The advancement of deep fake technology further increases the potential for threat actors to target children.”

Schools as an important layer of security

Schools are increasingly targeted by hackers motivated by financial gain or looking for personal information about students and teachers.

While tracking cyber incidents at schools in South Africa is not done comprehensively, according to the interactive map provided by the K12 Security Information eXchange (K12 SIX), there have been over 1,600 cybersecurity incidents in the US in the past six years. The Clever digital learning platform reports that one in four schools in the US has also experienced cyber-attacks in the last year. This puts the personal information of students at risk.

Ransomware actors have targeted and stolen confidential student data, including grades, bullying reports, and Social Security numbers. These incidents leave students vulnerable to emotional, physical, and financial harm, as highlighted by the US Government Accountability Office.

Schools have a crucial responsibility to safeguard the well-being of learners and to protect their personal information. Unfortunately, a significant number of schools in South Africa lack the necessary resources and proper cybersecurity measures to ensure the security of their networks and student data.

According to Hadjizenonos, there are ways for schools to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks on their infrastructure, even if they don’t have additional IT skills or resources. One effective approach is to use a broad, integrated and automated Security Fabric that consolidates various security solutions. This approach ensures that all users, devices, and applications are protected, covering all network edges.

Extending safety to the home

“Beyond securing school networks, parents and caregivers need to make sure kids are securely connected at home as well. One way to achieve this is by using endpoint protection and a solution like FortiClient, which directs internet traffic through a cloud service and applies security measures at that level,” explains Hadjizenonos.

“Monitoring mobile phones and instant messaging apps can be challenging, but there are various devices and third-party apps available that offer parental controls and even AI technology to identify potentially concerning content. The spaces where kids use these devices should also be in public or open areas to reduce the risk of children engaging with inappropriate content.”

Children face not only physical and financial risks when their personal information is exposed, but also the danger of being targeted by predators, criminals, or cyberbullies. Studies have shown that children who receive digital literacy education and learn coping strategies are more likely to develop “digital resilience” following negative online experiences.

Hadjizenonos says schools can help foster this resilience by providing digital literacy training and teaching effective coping mechanisms. “It is crucial for children to feel supported by their parents and teachers, especially during challenging times when they may feel embarrassed or scared by something that happened online. Prioritising mental well-being is essential, as social media and cyberbullying can be very harmful to children’s self-esteem.”

Building teacher and guardian cyber knowledge

It’s important for teachers and caregivers to familiarise themselves with the online landscape, identify potential risks, and learn how to effectively mitigate them, says Hadjizenonos.

To support this effort, the Fortinet Academic Partner Program works with over 500 schools and universities globally to integrate training and certification courses into the existing curriculum. provides free cyber awareness courses called NSE 1 and NSE 2 through the Fortinet Training Institute. NSE 1, titled “The Threat Landscape”, covers cyber threats, key terms, and concepts, as well as practical measures that individuals can take to enhance their online safety. NSE 2, named “The Evolution of Cybersecurity”, focuses on the various security products developed by vendors to combat cyber threats.

To promote cyber safety among children, Renee Tarun, an experienced teacher and Fortinet’s Deputy CISO, partnered with Susan Burg, a teacher with over 25 years of experience, to create an engaging and colourful book designed for primary school children. The book, titled “A Dog’s Guide to Internet Security”, features Lacey, a cyber-smart dog, and her friend Gabbi as they embark on a fun-filled adventure to learn about online behaviour and staying safe on the internet.