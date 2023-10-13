Technical Test Analyst (BPA) (2) – Gauteng Centurion

Join us on an exhilarating journey in the dynamic world of investment! Our esteemed client is on the lookout for a passionate and skilled Technical Test Analyst (BPA) to embark on a thrilling adventure.

As the chosen one for this role, you’ll have the exciting task of conducting comprehensive end-to-end testing, combining both the art of manual finesse and the speed of automation to ensure the peak performance of our business solutions. It’s your mission to ensure that our solutions shine brightly in the following realms: functionality, peak performance, unwavering reliability, rock-solid stability, seamless compatibility, and flawless integration with internal systems and cutting-edge external networks. Are you ready to take the reins of innovation and make your mark in the investment sector? This is your chance to be part of something extraordinary!

Qualification, Experience, and knowledge:

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred / Diploma in Information Technology.

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in testing with minimum 3 years in test automation.

At least 2 years of investment/financial services experience is preferred.

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.

Must have SQL knowledge.

Must have experience in an agile work environment.

Must have business process automation and manual experience

Assist with the testing gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately for all digital solutions.

Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria in preparation for the backlog refinement meeting.

Define quality standards upfront in the PI and sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.

Document the test plan prior to the start of any project or planned operational work and keep the test plans up to date.

Document, maintain and monitor test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Continuously build test automation artifacts.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transposed correctly.

Report on the team QA way of work, feedback on trends and solutions and continuously optimize the way of work to ensure effective and efficient QA practices in the team

