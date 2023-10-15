Back-end Java X3

Join the Tech Revolution as a Back-End Java Developer!

Ready to be part of a dynamic, tech-savvy team? Our client is on the lookout for not one, not two, but three Back-End Java Developers to join their visionary team in Pretoria on a 12-month contract. If you hold a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology, or related fields and have a minimum of two years’ experience in professional software development/engineering, we want to connect with you!

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

A minimum of two years’ experience in professional software development/engineering.

Knowledge and Experience (Mandatory):

Backend development using Java and Spring – your foundation.

Java EE – your canvas for innovation.

JDBC and JPA/Hibernate – your data mastery.

Java application servers like Tomcat, Wildfly, and Glassfish – your playground.

SQL and PostgreSQL – your relational database finesse.

Agile/Scrum – your agile project prowess.

Test-driven development – your quality commitment.

Docker – your containerization expertise.

Advantageous Skills (Not Mandatory):

Full stack development – your tech versatility.

Frontend Web development using HTML5, JavaScript/Typescript, and React – your user interface magic.

Mobile web and app development – shaping the mobile experience.

UX/UI design – your intuitive design flair.

MongoDB, Node.js, Python – your diverse language skills.

DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery – your deployment mastery.

Application and System Monitoring (ELK/EFK) – keeping an eye on performance.

Digital government, health informatics, and eHealth systems – impacting critical sectors.

Information security – safeguarding the digital world.

System architectures and design – blueprinting success.

Interoperability and system integration – making it all work seamlessly.

Research and publication of scientific articles – impacting beyond code.

Systems integration and interoperability – navigating complexity.

Any other programming languages – showcasing your versatility.

Ready to reshape the tech landscape and drive innovation? Send your resume and cover letter.

Elevate your career and be part of our tech revolution. Apply now and let’s build the future together!

