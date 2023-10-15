Business Intelligence Developer (Onsite) – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 15, 2023

Our client in the Government Sector is looking for a Business Intelligence Developer (Onsite) on a contract basis with a planned start date of service from mid November 2023 up to 31 January 2025.

The purpose of the role will be mainly responsible for writing ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and assist with activities pertaining to reporting and analytics.
Key Performance Areas:

Ensure Business Intelligence Analysis within the unit

  • Define BI reports at both operational and corporate level.
  • Analyse trends and advise business on appropriate course of action.
  • Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined needs.
  • Identify potential problems within operational processes to influence improvement efforts.
  • Ensure usability of all reports developed within the GPAA.
  • Analyse processes and identify critical performance measurement points.
  • Translate BI requirements into technical and functional requirements.
  • Write ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and Perform Data Modeling
  • Produce conceptual, logical & physical data models.
  • Perform source-to target data mapping.
  • Translate business rules into ODI mappings.
  • Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to support recommendations for action.
  • Liaise with DBAs in planning, designing, developing, and enhancing source data.
  • Assist in activities pertaining to reporting and analytics.
  • Participate in planning for future-growth scaling and capacity planning for BI and the Data Warehouse.

Implement BI, MIS & Data Management practices, norms and standards

  • Develop or provide input on business intelligence best practice in executing tasks.
  • Assist in the development of a world class information management competency within the Organization.
  • Provide modelling support to the business to enable accurate future planning decisions to be made.

Provide Stakeholder Management

  • Engage with all stakeholders in meetings, JAD sessions and workshops.
  • Engage with stakeholders to address needs and issues.
  • Ensures high level of customer service across all interactions and deliverables.
  • Monitor and train internal users on newly implemented business processes or quality
  • frameworks and standards or to heighten awareness of process.
  • Manage stakeholder relationships and expectations.

Implement BPM Methodologies and Standards

  • Participate in the development, maintenance and implementation of guiding
  • methodologies and standards.
  • Support adherence to BPM methods and standards i.e., quality management.
  • Maintain or update business intelligence tools, databases, dashboards, systems, or
  • methods.

Desired Skills:

  • Writing ODI
  • SQL
  • PL/SQL
  • OBIEE Code

