Business Intelligence Developer (Onsite) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client in the Government Sector is looking for a Business Intelligence Developer (Onsite) on a contract basis with a planned start date of service from mid November 2023 up to 31 January 2025.

The purpose of the role will be mainly responsible for writing ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and assist with activities pertaining to reporting and analytics.

Key Performance Areas:

Ensure Business Intelligence Analysis within the unit

Define BI reports at both operational and corporate level.

Analyse trends and advise business on appropriate course of action.

Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined needs.

Identify potential problems within operational processes to influence improvement efforts.

Ensure usability of all reports developed within the GPAA.

Analyse processes and identify critical performance measurement points.

Translate BI requirements into technical and functional requirements.

Write ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and Perform Data Modeling

Produce conceptual, logical & physical data models.

Perform source-to target data mapping.

Translate business rules into ODI mappings.

Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to support recommendations for action.

Liaise with DBAs in planning, designing, developing, and enhancing source data.

Assist in activities pertaining to reporting and analytics.

Participate in planning for future-growth scaling and capacity planning for BI and the Data Warehouse.

Implement BI, MIS & Data Management practices, norms and standards

Develop or provide input on business intelligence best practice in executing tasks.

Assist in the development of a world class information management competency within the Organization.

Provide modelling support to the business to enable accurate future planning decisions to be made.

Provide Stakeholder Management

Engage with all stakeholders in meetings, JAD sessions and workshops.

Engage with stakeholders to address needs and issues.

Ensures high level of customer service across all interactions and deliverables.

Monitor and train internal users on newly implemented business processes or quality

frameworks and standards or to heighten awareness of process.

Manage stakeholder relationships and expectations.

Implement BPM Methodologies and Standards

Participate in the development, maintenance and implementation of guiding

methodologies and standards.

Support adherence to BPM methods and standards i.e., quality management.

Maintain or update business intelligence tools, databases, dashboards, systems, or

methods.

Desired Skills:

Writing ODI

SQL

PL/SQL

OBIEE Code

