Business Intelligence Developer (Onsite) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client in the Government Sector is looking for a Business Intelligence Developer (Onsite) on a contract basis with a planned start date of service from mid November 2023 up to 31 January 2025.
The purpose of the role will be mainly responsible for writing ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and assist with activities pertaining to reporting and analytics.
Key Performance Areas:
Ensure Business Intelligence Analysis within the unit
- Define BI reports at both operational and corporate level.
- Analyse trends and advise business on appropriate course of action.
- Conduct or coordinate tests to ensure that intelligence is consistent with defined needs.
- Identify potential problems within operational processes to influence improvement efforts.
- Ensure usability of all reports developed within the GPAA.
- Analyse processes and identify critical performance measurement points.
- Translate BI requirements into technical and functional requirements.
- Write ODI, SQL, PL/SQL and/or OBIEE code and Perform Data Modeling
- Produce conceptual, logical & physical data models.
- Perform source-to target data mapping.
- Translate business rules into ODI mappings.
- Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to support recommendations for action.
- Liaise with DBAs in planning, designing, developing, and enhancing source data.
- Assist in activities pertaining to reporting and analytics.
- Participate in planning for future-growth scaling and capacity planning for BI and the Data Warehouse.
Implement BI, MIS & Data Management practices, norms and standards
- Develop or provide input on business intelligence best practice in executing tasks.
- Assist in the development of a world class information management competency within the Organization.
- Provide modelling support to the business to enable accurate future planning decisions to be made.
Provide Stakeholder Management
- Engage with all stakeholders in meetings, JAD sessions and workshops.
- Engage with stakeholders to address needs and issues.
- Ensures high level of customer service across all interactions and deliverables.
- Monitor and train internal users on newly implemented business processes or quality
- frameworks and standards or to heighten awareness of process.
- Manage stakeholder relationships and expectations.
Implement BPM Methodologies and Standards
- Participate in the development, maintenance and implementation of guiding
- methodologies and standards.
- Support adherence to BPM methods and standards i.e., quality management.
- Maintain or update business intelligence tools, databases, dashboards, systems, or
- methods.
Desired Skills:
- Writing ODI
- SQL
- PL/SQL
- OBIEE Code