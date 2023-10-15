Data Scientists X2

Unleash Your Data Science Talents!

We’re on the hunt for not one but two exceptional Data Scientists to join our dynamic team in the heart of Pretoria. If you have a passion for data, a Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, mathematics, or related fields, and a minimum of three years’ experience as a Data Scientist, we want to hear from you!

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field.

At least three years’ experience as a Data Scientist.

Additional Requirements:

Background in data analysis, business intelligence, or data engineering.

Well-honed analytical and problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in NoSQL and Java coding.

Data analysis and design expertise.

Experience with GIS tools.

This is your chance to be at the forefront of data-driven innovation, driving change and making a real impact. If you’re ready to bring your skills and enthusiasm to a team that values your talents, we invite you to apply.

Elevate Your Career with Us:

Location: Pretoria, a hub of opportunity.

Pretoria, a hub of opportunity. Duration: 12-month contract roles.

12-month contract roles. Requirements: Your expertise in data science and a passion for innovation.

Ready to embark on this exciting journey? Apply now and be part of our data revolution!

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Data Analysis

Data Science

GIS

noSQL

About The Employer:

Government Department

Learn more/Apply for this position