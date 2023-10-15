Front-end Developer X2

Front-End Developers Wanted!

Ready to embark on a journey of innovation and excellence? Our client is searching for not one, but two exceptional Front-End Developers to join their dynamic team in Pretoria. If you hold a Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology, or related fields and have at least three years’ experience in crafting professional web applications, especially on large, intricate technology products, we want to hear from you!

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

A minimum of three years’ experience in building professional web applications, especially on complex technology solutions.

Mandatory Skills (2 Years’ Experience):

HTML5, CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript, React – these are your playground.

Test-driven development – your passion for quality is evident.

Agile/Scrum – you thrive in collaborative environments.

Advantageous Skills:

UX/UI design – creating seamless user experiences.

Mobile web and app development – staying at the forefront of technology.

Digital government, health informatics, and eHealth systems – contributing to critical sectors.

Backend/Full-stack development – showcasing your versatility.

DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery – shaping the future of deployment.

Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices – navigating cutting-edge technologies.

Information security – safeguarding what’s valuable.

Research and publication of scientific articles – making an impact beyond code.

Any other programming languages – your versatility sets you apart.

Join us in building the future of technology and innovation. If you’re ready to create stunning web applications and push the boundaries of technology, send your resume and cover letter.

Elevate your career and be part of our tech revolution. Apply now, and let’s build the future together!

About The Employer:

Government Department

