Principal Solutions Architect X2

Lead the Innovation Charge as a Principal Solutions Architect!

Are you ready to steer the ship of cutting-edge technology solutions? Our client is searching for not one, but two Principal Solutions Architects to join their visionary team in Pretoria on a 12-month contract. If you hold an Honours degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology, or related fields, and have at least seven years of professional experience in software development and architecture, especially on large, complex technology products and systems, we want to connect with you!

Minimum Requirements:

Honours degree in a relevant field.

A minimum of seven years of experience in professional software development and architecture.

TOGAF certification – your key to enterprise architecture excellence.

Knowledge and Experience (Mandatory):

Business analysis – your strategic perspective.

IT infrastructure – your tech ecosystem mastery.

Software architecture design – your blueprint for success.

Solution architecture – your guide to innovation.

DevOps – your transformational power.

Advantageous Skills (Not Mandatory):

Enterprise Architecture – shaping the big picture.

Systems/technical architecture – building robust systems.

Software development – your coding expertise.

Digital government, health informatics, and eHealth systems – impacting critical sectors.

DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery – transforming deployment.

Interoperability and system integration – ensuring seamless operations.

Research and publication of scientific articles – making an impact beyond code.

Data Science and Databases – your data-driven insights.

This is your chance to redefine technology architecture and drive innovation. If you’re ready to lead with vision and impact the digital world, send your resume and cover letter.

Elevate your career and be part of our tech revolution. Apply now and let’s build a better digital future!

#SolutionsArchitect #TechInnovation #PretoriaJobs

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Design

DevOps

Solutions Architecture

About The Employer:

Government Department

Learn more/Apply for this position