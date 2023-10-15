Senior Back-end Java

Lead the Tech Revolution as a Senior Back-End Java Developer!

Are you a Java virtuoso with a passion for creating cutting-edge technology solutions? Our client is in search of a Senior Back-End Java Developer to join their visionary team in Pretoria on a 12-month contract. If you hold a Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology, or related fields and possess a minimum of five years’ experience in professional software development/engineering, especially on large, complex technology products and systems, we’re looking for you!

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

A minimum of five years’ experience in professional software development/engineering.

Knowledge and Experience (Mandatory):

Backend development using Java and Spring – your core strengths.

Java EE – your playground of possibilities.

JDBC and JPA/Hibernate – your data mastery.

Java application servers like Tomcat, Wildfly, and Glassfish – your stomping grounds.

SQL and PostgreSQL – your relational database finesse.

Agile/Scrum – your agility in project management.

Test-driven development – your dedication to quality.

Docker – your containerization know-how.

Advantageous Skills (Not Mandatory):

Full stack development – your versatility in the tech ecosystem.

Frontend Web development using HTML5, JavaScript/Typescript, and React – your user interface wizardry.

Mobile web and app development – shaping the mobile experience.

UX/UI design – your knack for intuitive interfaces.

MongoDB, Node.js, Python – your diverse language skills.

DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery – revolutionizing deployment.

Application and System Monitoring (ELK/EFK) – keeping a vigilant eye on performance.

Digital government, health informatics, and eHealth systems – impacting critical sectors.

Information security – safeguarding what’s precious.

System architectures and design – your blueprint for success.

Interoperability and system integration – making it all work seamlessly.

Research and publication of scientific articles – making an impact beyond code.

Ready to shape the tech landscape and lead the way in innovative development? Send your resume and cover letter.

Elevate your career and be part of our tech revolution. Apply now and let’s build the future together!

