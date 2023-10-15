Senior Business Analysts X3 – Gauteng Arcadia

Are you ready to take your career to the next level? We have exciting opportunities for Senior Business Analysts on 12-month contract roles in the vibrant city of Pretoria!

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in informatics, information technology, computer science/engineering, or related fields.

A minimum of five years’ experience in software development life cycle management.

Additional Requirements:

Proven experience in engaging with high-level stakeholders and clients.

Thrive in the collaborative environment of technology development teams.

Proficiency in agile software design and implementation.

Familiarity with both Agile and Waterfall methodologies.

Exceptional communication skills, both verbal and written.

Technical and report writing expertise.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to think abstractly and conceptually while seeing the big picture.

Strategic thinking that sets you apart.

This is your chance to make a significant impact and work alongside dynamic professionals. If you meet these requirements and are ready to take on this exciting challenge, we want to hear from you!

Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your career. Apply now and let's create something amazing together!

Desired Skills:

Agile

Business Analysis

Software Development

Waterfall Model

About The Employer:

Government Department

