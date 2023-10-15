Senior Front-end Developer

Senior Front-end Developer Wanted!

Are you a Front-end Developer ready to leave your mark in the tech world? Our client is on the lookout for a Senior Front-end Developer to join their dynamic team in Pretoria on a 12-month contract. If you hold a Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology, or related fields and have at least five years’ experience in crafting professional web applications, especially on large, intricate technology solutions, we want to hear from you!

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

A minimum of five years’ experience in building professional web applications, particularly on complex technology products/systems.

Additional Requirements:

Mandatory Skills: Four years’ experience in HTML5, CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript, React, and a passion for test-driven development.

Advantageous Skills:

UX/UI design – the art of creating seamless user experiences.

Mobile web and app development – stay at the forefront of technology.

Digital government, health informatics, and eHealth systems – contributing to critical sectors.

Backend/Full-stack development – versatility at its best.

DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery – shaping the future of deployment.

Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices – navigating cutting-edge technologies.

Information security – safeguarding what’s valuable.

Research and publication of scientific articles – making an impact beyond code.

Any other programming languages – your versatility sets you apart.

Join us on a journey of innovation and excellence. If you’re ready to create stunning web applications and push the boundaries of technology, send your resume and cover letter.

Elevate your career, be part of our tech revolution. Apply now and let’s build the future together!

Desired Skills:

Agile

CSS

Front-End Development

HTML5

Javascript

Typescript

About The Employer:

Government Department

