Senior UI/UX Designer – Gauteng Arcadia

Seize the Design Spotlight as a Senior UI/UX Designer!

Are you ready to transform the digital landscape with your creative genius? Our client is on the lookout for a Senior UI/UX Designer to join their dynamic team in Pretoria on a 12-month contract. If you hold a Bachelor’s degree in design or related fields and have at least five years’ experience as a UX/UI designer, especially on large, complex projects, we want to connect with you!

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant design field.

A minimum of five years’ experience as a UX/UI designer.

A portfolio showcasing your exceptional design work – your creative showcase.

Knowledge and Experience (Mandatory):

Extensive experience with best practices required for digital design – your design mastery.

Strong proficiency in using Adobe Creative Suite – your design toolkit.

Proficiency in design tools – your creative workshop.

An up-to-date understanding of the latest design trends – your innovation radar.

Ability to collaborate effectively within a team – your teamwork spirit.

An unwavering focus on attention to detail and consistency – your design perfectionism.

Ownership and autonomy in your work – your leadership in design.

Adaptability to change, meeting new challenges and deadlines, and delivering excellence under pressure – your resilience.

Managing the delivery of approved concepts to final deliverables, ensuring timely and on-spec delivery – your project management prowess.

This is your opportunity to redefine the digital user experience and shape design trends. If you’re ready to lead with creativity and deliver exceptional design, send your resume and an interactive portfolio.

Elevate your design career and be part of our creative revolution. Apply now and let’s create a better digital world!

