Software Testers X2

Quality Assurance Experts Wanted: Shape the Digital Frontier!

Ready to make a mark in the world of software testing? Our client is on the hunt for not one, but two Software Testers to join their innovative team in Pretoria on a 12-month contract. If you hold a Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology, data science, or related fields, and possess at least three years’ experience in professional software QA, especially on large, complex technology products and systems, we want to hear from you!

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

A minimum of three years’ experience in professional software QA.

Knowledge and Experience (Mandatory):

Software testing methodologies – your testing foundation.

Test management tools – your orchestration toolkit.

Manual testing – your precision testing skills.

Automated testing and automation frameworks like Selenium, TestNG, Cucumber, NUnit/xUnit, Robot Framework, or similar – your automation prowess.

Test-driven development – your commitment to quality.

Advantageous Skills (Not Mandatory):

Behavior-driven development – your holistic approach to testing.

Usability testing – ensuring user-friendliness.

Mobile web and app testing – perfecting the mobile experience.

Digital government, health informatics, and eHealth systems – shaping critical sectors.

DevOps, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery – transforming deployment.

Research and publication of scientific articles – leaving an impact beyond code.

Data Science and Databases – your data expertise.

Proficiency in any programming languages – showcasing your versatility.

This is your opportunity to redefine the software testing landscape. If you’re ready to drive quality and innovation, send your resume and cover letter.

Elevate your career and be part of our tech revolution. Apply now and help us create a better digital world!

Desired Skills:

Automation Testing

Software

Test Cases

Testing

About The Employer:

Government Department

