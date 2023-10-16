Azure BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an Azure BI Developer who is passionate about technology and is client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.

This is a Hybrid role – Western Cape

Must haves:

Minimum of 5 years’ Microsoft Bl Development Experience.

Technical skills required: Microsoft Bl Stack pncl incl SQL, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS) SQL Server 2012 upwards Exposure to PowerBI Visual Studio

Data Warehousing exp (KIMBALL methodology)

ADF

Nice to haves:

Azure Developer Associate

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

Business Intelligence Development (Warehouse/ETL / Power Bl);

Azure DevOps: Spatial / ArchGIS Platform Master Data Services SharePoint online



Qualification Required:

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable Microsoft courses; and or Development experience;

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

