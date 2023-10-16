Azure BI Developer

Oct 16, 2023

We are looking for an Azure BI Developer who is passionate about technology and is client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.

This is a Hybrid role – Western Cape

Must haves:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ Microsoft Bl Development Experience.

  • Technical skills required:

    • Microsoft Bl Stack pncl incl SQL, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS)

    • SQL Server 2012 upwards

    • Exposure to PowerBI

    • Visual Studio

  • Data Warehousing exp (KIMBALL methodology)

  • ADF

Nice to haves:

  • Azure Developer Associate

  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)

  • Business Intelligence Development (Warehouse/ETL / Power Bl);

  • Azure DevOps:

    • Spatial / ArchGIS Platform

    • Master Data Services

    • SharePoint online

Qualification Required:

  • Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable Microsoft courses; and or Development experience;

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

