Business Analyst (Curo) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Business Analyst who will consult with clients and their stakeholders, build strong relationships, challenge conventional thinking, and independently gather and communicate business requirements. If you have a passion for working closely with clients to drive success, we want to hear from you.

What you will do :

Consulting with Clients: Collaborate with clients and stakeholders to gain an in-depth understanding of their value chain, organizational structure, functions, and products/services.

Building Client Relationships: Establish and maintain strong relationships with clients, acting as a trusted consultant on projects or applications.

Challenge Business Thinking: Challenge the business's thought processes, especially to understand the underlying intent of their business requirements.

Eliciting Business Requirements: With minimal supervision, elicit, gather, analyze, document, validate, and communicate business requirements, including User Stories and Acceptance Criteria.

Your Expertise:

Proven experience as a Business Analyst with a strong background in consulting and client engagement.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Proficiency in business requirement elicitation and documentation.

Strong self-motivation and the ability to work independently.

Familiarity with project management methodologies (e.g., Agile, Scrum)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position