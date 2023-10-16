Business Analyst (Logistics) (CH950) – Gauteng Kempton Park

Our client, Logistics solutions company, is looking for a Business Analyst to join their team. The Business Analyst will form part of the continuous improvement team based at the Client. The aim of the team is to provide their Operations and the client with the relevant reports, information, and decision support to assist in operations and cost-saving initiatives and identify, test, and implement cost-saving initiatives.

The Business Analyst will be responsible for internal CI and optimising internal processes as well a supporting all senior supply chain analysts and management with ad hoc analysis.

Qualifications, skills, and experience required

BEng Industrial (Preferred) or BCom Logistics/Supply Chain

5 -7 years’ experience in Supply Chain /Logistics-related business or commercial field is advantageous

Advanced knowledge of MS Excel

Intermediate knowledge of Power BI

Basic SQL knowledge or any other programming language but willing to learn SQL.

Personal Attributes:

Plan, manage and be responsible for own time management .

Problem solving

Teamwork

Promoting process improvement

Self-motivated and proactive

Written and verbal communication

Possess a high attention to detail

Concerned with maintaining standards of accuracy and quality

Takes responsibility and accountability for own work and performance

Key performance areas

Process Improvement:

Logistics Network studies to determine optimal logistics strategies, resource requirements, and cost benefits.

Logistics simulations and model building to determine the impact of proposed change initiatives on service levels and cost.

Data analysis to determine key trends which drive inefficient use of resources and cost.

Investigate internal processes to identify areas of waste and ways of improving.

Streamlining and automating administrative processes.

Reporting

Standardising, updating and where possible automating reports.

Building accurate KPI and activity reports with the aim of measuring resource performance and identifying areas of concern,

Communicating and presenting reports.

General:

Interaction with team members, operational and contact center personnel.

Tasks could include the following (project / responsibility dependent):

Data analysis and reporting (MS Excel, MS Power BI, and SQL)

Process mapping

Ad-hoc: Ad hoc analysis, queries, and business support. Analyse resource data, identify and investigate any irregularities and provide relevant information to stakeholders.



Nature of position

Permanent

General:

Our client is committed to Transformation, which encompasses Employment Equity, Diversity and Inclusion when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

