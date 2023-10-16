C# Technical Lead at Sabenza IT

Our client who has booming track record in growing in the soft drink manufacturing space not only gaining popularity in supplying SA, but Lesotho, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique too…….and is growing even more, this amazing company seeks a Technical Lead for a perm onsite venture in Belville area. Who wouldn’t want to join the team of individuals who are thriving at this expanding bubbly sensation.

Work model: Onsite in Belville

What would this role entail:

The Technical Lead will play a key role in the design, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration related projects. The Technical Lead will ensure the smooth functioning of technical operations, monitor and evaluate staff progress, assist with training and recruitment, set goals, and ensure overall business satisfaction. The Technical Lead will be responsible for the architecture of “Client’s systems”, ensuring maintainable and scalable solutions.

KPI requirements:

Application Development

Compliance

Innovation

Systems Architecture

Essential experience, Knowledge and Experience:

BSc Degree in computer science or relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent experience

Min 10 years’ experience in full lifecycle software application development

10 years’ experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 3 years’ experience using .Net Core)

10 years’ experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST

Min 5 years MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar

Min 5 years’ experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS

Min 10 years’ experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

Experience in Xamarin/MAUI development, Android and iOS (Advantageous)

Experience in developing web apps

Experience with Azure DevOps

Take the 1st step towards securing yourself this amazing venture by sending us your resume so that we can get your application across.

Desired Skills:

Min 10 years’ experience in full lifecycle software application development

Min. 10 years’ experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 3 years’ experience using .Net Core)

experience in HTML

JavaScript/Typescript

CSS

Azure DevOps

Min 10 years’ experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

Learn more/Apply for this position