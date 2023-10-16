Cloud Data Engineer

We are seeking a talented and experienced Cloud Engineer to join our IT team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server OS, Linux, SQL, and Docker/Kubernetes, as well as a strong background in DevOps tools. If you are passionate about cloud technologies, automation, and have a strong desire to contribute to the success of a cutting-edge organization, we encourage you to apply.

Requirements

Design, implement and maintain IT infrastructure, including the configuration of connectivity, compute and services that are deployed in a Hybrid cloud environment.

Translate the high-level solution design with the Architect into a physical design that can be implemented. This will be directed by the standards that have been confirmed. Ensure that security standards are met

Implement the low-level design within the hybrid cloud environment

Ensure that all documentation is completed and the environment Handed over, including DR and support documentation

Ensure all implementation processes are repeatable

Assist the support team as an escalation engineer to correct issues that have been identified

Assist in the knowledge transfer to the reset of the team to ensure that the team, including support has a working knowledge of this area

Qualifications

Relevant Vendor Cloud certification (Microsoft, Amazon or Google) & Diploma/Degree

5+ years’ experience in a technical role/server maintenance role, including managing a cloud environment

Microsoft Windows Server OS, Linux, SQL, Docker/Kubernetes Experience with Dev/ops tool advantageous

Desired Skills:

icrosoft Windows Server OS

Linux

SQL

Docker/Kubernetes

Devops

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

