Cloud Data Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

We are seeking a talented and experienced Cloud Engineer to join our IT team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server OS, Linux, SQL, and Docker/Kubernetes, as well as a strong background in DevOps tools. If you are passionate about cloud technologies, automation, and have a strong desire to contribute to the success of a cutting-edge organization, we encourage you to apply.
Requirements
- Design, implement and maintain IT infrastructure, including the configuration of connectivity, compute and services that are deployed in a Hybrid cloud environment.
- Translate the high-level solution design with the Architect into a physical design that can be implemented. This will be directed by the standards that have been confirmed. Ensure that security standards are met
- Implement the low-level design within the hybrid cloud environment
- Ensure that all documentation is completed and the environment Handed over, including DR and support documentation
- Ensure all implementation processes are repeatable
- Assist the support team as an escalation engineer to correct issues that have been identified
- Assist in the knowledge transfer to the reset of the team to ensure that the team, including support has a working knowledge of this area
Qualifications
- Relevant Vendor Cloud certification (Microsoft, Amazon or Google) & Diploma/Degree
- 5+ years’ experience in a technical role/server maintenance role, including managing a cloud environment
- Microsoft Windows Server OS, Linux, SQL, Docker/Kubernetes Experience with Dev/ops tool advantageous
Desired Skills:
- icrosoft Windows Server OS
- Linux
- SQL
- Docker/Kubernetes
- Devops
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years