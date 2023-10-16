Cyber Security Specialist

Role Purpose

Cyber Defence is one of MPA’s critical Cyber Security teams. The Cyber Defence team’s mission is to deliver a highly effective end to end 24×7 Cyber Defence service. They are responsible for proactively identifying threats and vulnerabilities; detecting and mitigating cyber events; and managing cyber security incident responses to minimise service impact and provide a secure digital future for our customers. The expertise in this team should drive Cyber security improvement across MPA. This requires close collaboration with the Group, Markets other Group and Operating Company operational teams and external partners.

Brief Description

Reporting to Manager Cyber Security Prevent & Defense (MPA), as the Specialist – Cyber Security Defense, you will be responsible for:

Coordinate operations of the Cyber Security Defend stakeholders and team

Implement, Upgrade, maintain and Refine End-to-End Security Monitoring

Timely Manage Proactive & Reactive Security Incident Management Processes, Communication and Response Plans

facilitate implementation, management and optimization of Cyber Defense policies, standards and procedures

ensure adequate CAPEXOPEX budget, resource and management focus is on cyber security risks

Implement actions to close MPA risks, Audit & Reviews (Internal and External) on Security Monitoring and Incident Management

Improvement of the Cyber security posture of the company through several initiatives, including but not limited to Cyber Security Baselines.

Act as a Local Cybersecurity ambassador in the Market they are based in and support the Group Cybersecurity Mission.

Key Roles:

Impact on the business

Coordinate optimization of the Operational & Monitoring Defense cyber security baselines (CSB) controls across all MPA relevant business areas and processes

Optimize and maintain respective Monitoring Cyber Security controls and requirements across MPA environments

Ensure all M-Pesa and third-party systems’ products, services and projects are compliant to the MPA minimum security Monitoring requirements and Cyber defense Cyber Security Baselines (CSBs)

Responsible for the set-up, execution and maintenance of the security incident management and coordination process in conjunction with incident management capabilities

Support all internal and external audits around Technology systems and processes, ensure these systems are free from known Technology audit findings and ensure all audit findings in these systems are closed within agreed timelines

Qualifications

Degree in Electrical Eng/Computer Science/information Technology or equivalent Technology-related degree

At least one professional Information Security Qualification: CISSP/CISM/CISA

Advanced competencies in Network Security: CCNP or CCIE (Security)

Advanced competencies in Microsoft, Linux or Unix Operating Systems administration

Advance competencies experience in Information Security Technologies

Skills and Experience

Minimum of 3 years focused Security experience in Incident Management, Intrusion Analysis, Network troubleshooting or Reverse Engineering.

Minimum of 2 years Security tooling management and deployment experience with Forensic tools, Security Logging and EDR Tooling

Preference of Minimum One Year experience working with the Cyber Defence team.

Experience in design, delivery and support of Information Security solutions to customers will be and added advantage.

Good communication skills and team player.

Experience in the use of security tools.

Project management skills, and proven task execution (getting things done).

Superior Report writing skills.

Analytical Thinking.

Desired Skills:

Hands on Tech Cyber Security experience

SOC

Cyber incident managment

Security logging experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

