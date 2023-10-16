Data Engineer (Kafka / Elasticsearch)

An award-winning leader in contact centre AI software is seeking a Senior Data Engineer to join their team on a remote working model. Open to SA citizens residing within South Africa.

In this role, you will have the chance to work on exciting projects, collaborate with experienced developers, and contribute to a positive and dynamic company culture. If the prospect of solving unique and challenging problems appeals to you we encourage you to apply for this opportunity.

As a Data Engineer specialising in Kafka pipelines and Elasticsearch, you will play a pivotal role in advancing our data infrastructure and analytics capabilities. Your responsibilities will include:

Designing, implementing, and maintaining robust data pipelines using Kafka

Leveraging your expertise in stream processing to optimise real-time data processing and streaming

Developing and maintaining Elasticsearch clusters, fine-tuning them for high performance and scalability

Extract, transform, and load (ETL) data into Elasticsearch for advanced analytics and search capabilities.

Troubleshooting data pipeline and Elasticsearch issues

Participating in the design and development of data models and schemas

Continuously monitoring and optimising data pipeline and Elastic performance to meet growing data demands.

To excel in this role, you should possess the following qualifications and skills:

Proven experience in designing and implementing data pipelines using stream processing technologies.

Experience with end-to-end testing of analytics pipelines.

In-depth expertise in managing and optimising Elasticsearch clusters, including performance tuning and scalability.

Strong proficiency with data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes.

Familiarity with data modeling and schema design for efficient data storage and retrieval.

Proficiency in troubleshooting data pipeline and Elastic-related issues to ensure data integrity and availability.

Solid programming and scripting skills, particularly in languages like Python, Scala, or Java.

Knowledge of DevOps and automation practices related to data engineering.

Data Pipelines:

Kafka / stream processing

Python

Redis

Data Storage and Analysis:

Elasticsearch

Elasticsearch clusters management and optimisation

PostgreSQL

Desired Skills:

Elasticsearch

kafka

data model

data pipelines

data stream

data cluster

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position