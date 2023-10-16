Developer (CE – Microsoft Dynamics CRM) (Remote) – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

The coding talents of a Developer (CE) is sought for a fully remote role to join the team of a global provider of cutting-edge Data-centric Solutions. You will require Microsoft Certified Professional Extending Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016 Specialist and Dynamics 365 Certifications, at least 8+ years’ work experience of customization and implementation of Microsoft Dynamics CRM projects as per the business needs, strong knowledge of all the major functionalities of CRM solution (Sales, Marketing and Service module), troubleshooting & proficiency in ASP.NET, C#, jQuery, JavaScript and SQL Server 2012, SSRS and experience in Field Services, Power Portals, PowerApps and Microsoft Flow.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Microsoft Certified Professional Extending Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016 Specialist and Dynamics 365 Certified.

Experience/Skills –

A total of 8+ years of experience of customization and implementation of Microsoft Dynamics CRM projects as per the business needs.

Strong knowledge of all the major functionalities of CRM solution (Sales, Marketing and Service module).

Strong command in ASP.NET, C#, jQuery, JavaScript and SQL Server.

Having knowledge of Database concepts and sound knowledge of SQL Server 2012, SSRS.

Troubleshooting.

Field Services, Power Portals, PowerApps and Microsoft Flow.

Programming: C#, ASP.NET, HTML, jQuery, JavaScript, Entity Framework, WPF

DB Language: SQL

Cloud: Azure

IT Construct: OOPs, Programming Design Patterns

Dynamics CRM Version: Dynamics CRM [Phone Number Removed];/ D365

Dynamics CRM Key Areas: Entity Configuration and Customization, Plugin, Workflow, XRM Toolbox, Solution, Integrated Portal Development, Email Router Configuration, Dynamics Connector, Power Portal

Servers: IIS Web Server, ADFS Configuration

Reports: SSRS

Version Control Tools: Team Foundation Server, GitHub

Integration: SSIS, Kingsway Soft Connector, Custom integration using Web API

ATTRIBUTES:

An energetic, self-motivated individual with excellent team building.

COMMENTS:

