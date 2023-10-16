Frogfoot goes on the acquisition trail

Frogfoot Networks has acquired two fibre specialists – Garden Route Networks and Route Networks – to extend its connectivity and infrastructure capabilities along the South African coast.

The acquisition allows for the organisation to seamlessly improve its capabilities and service delivery to existing customers while opening up the opportunity to connect with new customers using a robust and highly agile infrastructure.

“The acquisition of these two companies is a natural fit for us as it extends our footprint and we gain more density which is a good fit for our infrastructure,” says Shane Chorley, CEO of Frogfoot Networks. “It stretches our coastal land area by 8 000 units and allows us to transform our connectivity capabilities for our customers in the region.”

The process of migrating the two networks across to Frogfoot will take some time, but Frogfoot says it is compliant and ready, so the process is set to be smooth.

“We are immensely proud of this acquisition and what it means for the company, and more developments are in the pipeline as we continue to focus on growth and customer service delivery,” says Chorley.