Healthy growth for IT healthcare services

The globalhealthcare IT services market is expected to reach $382,27-billion by 2030, according Grand View Research, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13,2% from 2023 to 2030.

This growth is fueled by substantial government investments worldwide to enhance the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery. Additionally, the escalating demand for personalised medicine, utilising genetic and patient-specific data, is driving the adoption of healthcare IT solutions. The proliferation of big data in healthcare, derived from electronic health records, medical devices, and wearables underscores the pivotal role of IT solutions in data analysis for improved patient care and operational efficiency. The increasing emphasis on interoperability facilitates seamless data exchange among healthcare systems, bolstered by healthcare IT solutions.

Healthcare IT services have rapidly evolved to enhance patient care and streamline operations. Data analytics and AI are improving diagnostics and operational efficiency, while patient engagement is being boosted through mobile apps and online portals. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated remote monitoring reducing the need for in-person visits. Cybersecurity is a top priority, with digitisation and interoperability efforts aiming to exchange patient data seamlessly.

Additionally, IT services support population health management by identifying at-risk groups and enabling targeted interventions making healthcare more efficient and patient-centric. In September 2023, the Indian government unveiled Tele-MANAS, a nationwide initiative offering free, round-the-clock tele-mental health services. This programme aims to bridge gaps in mental healthcare access, particularly in remote and underserved regions, marking a significant step towards enhancing mental health support across India.

The rising number of aging populations at global level increases the demand for efficient healthcare management. Healthcare organisations are compelled to reduce costs while maintaining care quality – and IT solutions play a pivotal role in achieving this through streamlined operations. Healthcare initiatives worldwide encourage technology adoption with financial incentives while IT services facilitate the shift toward patient-centered care and personalised plans. Moreover, the emergence of IoT devices and wearable technology produces a vast amount of health-related data, which IT services leverage for improved monitoring and predictive analytics.

Highlights of the IT services market report include:

• Based on application, the application management segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 as these services are essential for healthcare organisations to keep their IT systems running smoothly and efficiently.

• Based on technology, the AI and ML segment held the largest revenue share due to the growing adoption of AI and ML technologies in healthcare to improve the quality and efficiency of service delivery.

• Based on services, the population health management service segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the increasing demand for these services from healthcare providers and organisations as they strive to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and provide value-based care.

• Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over 36% share of the global revenue due to high healthcare spending, early adoption of IT solutions, a concentration of leading vendors, and government support for healthcare IT adoption.