Intermediate Device Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 16, 2023

We are looking for an Intermediate Device Integration Developer to join our client on a Hybrid basis in Rosebank. The business provides flexible software solutions to network owners & Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to effectively manage their networks, allowing them to focus on their core business instead. Our client is a place with a great culture, excellent depth of technical experience, and progressive vision.
Duties:

  • Building software; fields of green… and brown
  • Since they are constantly improving our systems, and expanding our offering you will have the opportunity to:
  • develop shiny new systems
  • get stuck into troubleshooting and fixing what they have
  • DevOps
  • Regular exploratory design and Continuous delivery
  • Integrating external API’s
  • Code Reviewing
  • Documentation

Requirements and Experience:

  • Networking experience including OSI Model
  • Working with Telnet and Linux CLI
  • Strong integration skills
  • SNMP
  • We’re looking for people who care about software delivery; balancing good engineering practices with care for end user experience and [really] finishing the job.
  • A person that respects their colleagues and their work
  • Someone that continually furthers their knowledge of their chosen tech stack
  • works to delivery milestones, not the clock
  • can find way in unfamiliar technologies
  • can troubleshoot well
  • has attention to detail
  • has a proven track record of finishing the job
  • can problem solve and contribute to design sessions; we’re all architects
  • is comfortable with a hybrid work model
  • takes time to share knowledge and help others
  • can put together neat and informative documentation

Tech Stach:

  • C#
  • .Net (Core & Classic) & frameworks
  • Ruby & frameworks
  • Angular.io (9+)
  • Visual Studio
  • ASP.Net
  • MS SQL Server (and other RDBMS’)
  • Elasticsearch
  • ReSTful
  • API’s
  • Linux
  • Docker & Kubernetes
  • AWS
  • Jira
  • Jetbrains
  • IDE’s
  • Unit testing
  • Data Science & ML
  • DVCS (Git)

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn’t automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience

