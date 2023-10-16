Intermediate Device Integration Developer

We are looking for an Intermediate Device Integration Developer to join our client on a Hybrid basis in Rosebank. The business provides flexible software solutions to network owners & Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to effectively manage their networks, allowing them to focus on their core business instead. Our client is a place with a great culture, excellent depth of technical experience, and progressive vision.

Duties:

Building software; fields of green… and brown

Since they are constantly improving our systems, and expanding our offering you will have the opportunity to:

develop shiny new systems

get stuck into troubleshooting and fixing what they have

DevOps

Regular exploratory design and Continuous delivery

Integrating external API’s

Code Reviewing

Documentation

Requirements and Experience:

Networking experience including OSI Model

Working with Telnet and Linux CLI

Strong integration skills

SNMP

We’re looking for people who care about software delivery; balancing good engineering practices with care for end user experience and [really] finishing the job.

A person that respects their colleagues and their work

Someone that continually furthers their knowledge of their chosen tech stack

works to delivery milestones, not the clock

can find way in unfamiliar technologies

can troubleshoot well

has attention to detail

has a proven track record of finishing the job

can problem solve and contribute to design sessions; we’re all architects

is comfortable with a hybrid work model

takes time to share knowledge and help others

can put together neat and informative documentation

Tech Stach:

C#

.Net (Core & Classic) & frameworks

Ruby & frameworks

Angular.io (9+)

Visual Studio

ASP.Net

MS SQL Server (and other RDBMS’)

Elasticsearch

ReSTful

API’s

Linux

Docker & Kubernetes

AWS

Jira

Jetbrains

IDE’s

Unit testing

Data Science & ML

DVCS (Git)

