We are looking for an Intermediate Device Integration Developer to join our client on a Hybrid basis in Rosebank. The business provides flexible software solutions to network owners & Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to effectively manage their networks, allowing them to focus on their core business instead. Our client is a place with a great culture, excellent depth of technical experience, and progressive vision.
Duties:
- Building software; fields of green… and brown
- Since they are constantly improving our systems, and expanding our offering you will have the opportunity to:
- develop shiny new systems
- get stuck into troubleshooting and fixing what they have
- DevOps
- Regular exploratory design and Continuous delivery
- Integrating external API’s
- Code Reviewing
- Documentation
Requirements and Experience:
- Networking experience including OSI Model
- Working with Telnet and Linux CLI
- Strong integration skills
- SNMP
- We’re looking for people who care about software delivery; balancing good engineering practices with care for end user experience and [really] finishing the job.
- A person that respects their colleagues and their work
- Someone that continually furthers their knowledge of their chosen tech stack
- works to delivery milestones, not the clock
- can find way in unfamiliar technologies
- can troubleshoot well
- has attention to detail
- has a proven track record of finishing the job
- can problem solve and contribute to design sessions; we’re all architects
- is comfortable with a hybrid work model
- takes time to share knowledge and help others
- can put together neat and informative documentation
Tech Stach:
- C#
- .Net (Core & Classic) & frameworks
- Ruby & frameworks
- Angular.io (9+)
- Visual Studio
- ASP.Net
- MS SQL Server (and other RDBMS’)
- Elasticsearch
- ReSTful
- API’s
- Linux
- Docker & Kubernetes
- AWS
- Jira
- Jetbrains
- IDE’s
- Unit testing
- Data Science & ML
- DVCS (Git)
