IT Business Analyst/BA (2185) TB

- Collaboration with the Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO, and Team regarding Operational topics is responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in the area of responsibility ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations.
- Solution design involving all Stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
- Participate in stand-up meet with end users and other Stakeholders and gather requirements.
- Analyze and implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals/system solutions to the IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
- Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.
- Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.
- System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.
- Controls the overall release and change management of the applications in responsibility.
- Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.
- Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.
- Supports the product owner with operational issues.
- Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.
- Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes in the product backlog for the assigned applications.
- Decides all operational issues within the scope of the planned resources for the assigned systems and applications.
- Supports the “Deliver & Operate IT Technology” and “Manage IT Governance” Processes
- Controls the measurement and communication of the operation KPIS and defines the necessary measures to improve the quality of the assigned applications.
- Supports the LRE in post-mortem handling of major and critical incidents.
- Supports the LRE in all its assigned tasks regarding the assigned applications.
- Supports ITSCM tasks (e.g., IT emergency exercises) and tasks in managing availability.
Minimum Requirements:
Requirements:
- IT Degree/Diploma.
- BA related certification.
- Working knowledge using Agile development methodologies.
- Working knowledge of Confluence / Jira.
Advantageous skills/experience:
- Apache Kafka
- Kibana
- Grafana
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Heartbeat
Desired Skills:
- IT BA
- IT Business Analyst
- Jira