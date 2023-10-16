IT Engineer

On-Site IT Support Engineer – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!

We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery and customer service! Most of the work will be Windows based desktop and notebook, Windows server and network support related.

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Engineer to be based permanently on-site. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

South African with a valid South African ID

Completed Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – essential

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

5+ years experience working in desktop support, Windows Server Support and Physical Network Installation and Support

Required Windows 7, 8, 10 & 11 Desktop Support

Windows Server 2008 / to Current – Basic to Advanced

Support MS Exchange Server – 2010 / to Current – Basic to Advanced

Firewall management – Configuration and Support

Excellent understanding of Network Cabling, Routing, Switching, VLANs and WiFi

Basic SQL support – advantageous

VMWare / Hyper V – Basic support advantageous

Attention to detail

Mature individual with a strong ability to work independently and in a team

Drive to meet Deadlines

Someone who enjoys working within rules, set boundary’s and structure

Committed and stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Customer service oriented

Admin orientated

Responsibilities:

Doing first and second line support for Windows Desktops and Servers

Doing first and second line Network Support Monitoring of client Servers and Applications

Monitoring of client Application network(s)

Managing 3rd party Software support functions where needed

Preventative maintenance

Maintain site documentation and asset register

Customer Application deployment and customization projects

Regular site reporting to client account manager

Why Should You Apply?

Super fast / always on internet connectivity

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Clear ITC record is required.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Windows Support

Server Support

Operating system installation

Hardware Installation

Server hardware

Installation software

Hardware management

Microsoft Exchange administration

MS Exchange Server

Exchange Server

Microsoft Windows

Network Installation

Software troubleshooting

PC maintenance

Microsoft Servers

Firewall

Network cabling

Routing

Switching

VLAN’s

WiFi

VMWare

HyperV

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

