IT Field Technician

Oct 16, 2023

Looking for an IT Field Technician to work in East London, MUST be willing to travel long distances. MUST have their own Vehicle.

DUTIES:

  • Troubleshoot
  • Desktop Support
  • Installations
  • Asset management

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Matric
  • A+/N+/MCSE
  • IT Qualification NQF5- NQF6
  • 2 to 3 years IT experience
  • MUST HAVE OWN RELIABLE VEHICLE!

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • PC installation
  • Software troubleshooting
  • PC Support
  • MS Exchange 2010
  • Office 365

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

.

Learn more/Apply for this position