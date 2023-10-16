IT Field Technician

Looking for an IT Field Technician to work in East London, MUST be willing to travel long distances. MUST have their own Vehicle.

DUTIES:

Troubleshoot

Desktop Support

Installations

Asset management

QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric

A+/N+/MCSE

IT Qualification NQF5- NQF6

2 to 3 years IT experience

MUST HAVE OWN RELIABLE VEHICLE!

Desired Skills:

Hardware troubleshooting

PC installation

Software troubleshooting

PC Support

MS Exchange 2010

Office 365

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

.

Learn more/Apply for this position