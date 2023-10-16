Looking for an IT Field Technician to work in East London, MUST be willing to travel long distances. MUST have their own Vehicle.
DUTIES:
- Troubleshoot
- Desktop Support
- Installations
- Asset management
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric
- A+/N+/MCSE
- IT Qualification NQF5- NQF6
- 2 to 3 years IT experience
- MUST HAVE OWN RELIABLE VEHICLE!
Desired Skills:
- Hardware troubleshooting
- PC installation
- Software troubleshooting
- PC Support
- MS Exchange 2010
- Office 365
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
